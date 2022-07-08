Tanzania: Uganda, Tanzania to Strengthen Business Cooperation

8 July 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula in Mwanza

UGANDAN Minister of State for Works and Transport, Mr Byamukama Fred has expressed his country's readiness to strengthen business cooperation with Tanzania, following notable improvements in transport infrastructure in the Central Corridor.

He made the remarks mid this week during his tour of Isaka Dry Port in Kahama District of Shinyanga region and Mwanza South Port in Mwanza region, to see the businesses conducted in the Central Corridor.

The minister was delighted with implementation progress of the projects at Mwanza South that include construction of the new ship - MV Mwanza Hapa Kazi Tu and rehabilitation of MV Umoja cargo ship.

"These are multi- billion projects, which will serve not only Uganda and Tanzania but also other neighbouring countries.

Marine transport ensures safety of the cargo and timely delivery," he said.

Improvements in marine transport will reduce traffic congestion and help the Tanzanian government to save money that could be used to rehabilitate road infrastructure that could have been damaged by heavy trucks.

He gave an example of tonnes of fuel that passed through the Mwanza South Port to Uganda a few months back and arrived safely to the destination.

The Ugandan minister added that the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will also stimulate business between the two countries.

The Central Corridor Transit Transport Facilitation Agency (CCTTFA) Executive Secretary, Advocate Flory Okandju, said that infrastructure improvement in Tanzania will help to remove trade barriers among East African countries.

He added that improving infrastructure means economic growth, poverty eradication and employment creation.

"We also call upon Ugandan minister to make sure the same infrastructure are also available in his country so that we can strengthen our businesses... we also call on all East African countries to make use of the Central Corridor," he said.

The Acting Lake Zone Ports Manager, Mr Vincent Stephen, said that cargo volume has been increasing at Mwanza South Port, following improvement of the port infrastructure.

According to him in 2021/2022 the port targeted to receive 195,000 tonnes of cargo but it surpassed the target by receiving 230,000 tonnes. "We expect an increase to between 300,000 and 350,000 tonnes, this year," he said.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer for Marine Services Company (MSCL), Mr Philemon Bagambilana said that rehabilitation of the cargo ship- MV Umoja is at over 30 per cent.

The rehabilitation involves, among other things, cargo capacity from 19 to 21 wagons and is expected to be completed in February next year.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X