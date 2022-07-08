Tanzania: UN Agency Satisfied With Dar's High Level Meeting Preparedness

THE United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has expressed its satisfaction with the high level of preparedness demonstrated by Tanzania, ahead of the upcoming 65th agency's Commission for Africa Meeting.

Through its Director for Africa, the Director for Africa, Elsie Grandcourt, the UN specialised agency revelled on the country's readiness in staging the high-profile meeting which is scheduled to take place from October 5th to 7th here in Arusha.

Briefing reporters on Thursday, Ms Grandcourt observed that UNWTO was contented with Tanzania's high level of preparedness in hosting the event.

"We're very confident with what we've seen, particularly the smart approach employed in your methodology of preparing the forthcoming meeting," explained the UNWTO African Director.

The UN specialised agency had earlier scrutinised hotel establishments, lodging facilities and health measures taken by Tanzania, much to their satisfaction, according to Ms Grandcourt.

Ms Grandcourt lavished praise on Tanzania's hospitality, describing it as a prerequisite for hosting the Commission for Africa Meeting in the country.

"The UN has a lot to learn from Tanzania as far as Peace and Security is concerned, this is a very important meeting hosted in a friendly environment," she said.

The UNWTO official equally reserved praise for President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her starring role in the Royal Tour feature-film documentary, which she said would further cement Tanzania's status on the global tourism map.

President Samia is expected to grace the meeting which will feature more than 300 delegates from around the world.

Ms Grandcourt couldn't hide her excitement about the high level of occupancy in most hotel establishments in Arusha, describing it as a great encouragement not only for Tanzania but the continent as a whole.

Speaking earlier during the Press Conference ahead of the 65th UNWTO meeting, Tourism and Natural Minister Pindi Chana attributed Tanzania's feat of being honored to host the high-profile to exemplary of President Samia.

She described the upcoming meeting as an opportunity to strengthen customary relations between Tanzania and the international community, particularly in matters related to travel and tourism.

"I wish to inform the general public that through this meeting, we have set our sights in tapping from the potential offered by MICE," said Ambassador Chana. MICE tourism is a part of the business tourism industry.

It encompasses four niche areas, namely Meetings, Incentive travel, Conferences and Exhibitions. Dr Chana informed the UNWTO delegation that since the premiering of the Royal Tour documentary in April this year, the number of inbound tourists visiting Tanzania had shot up to 458,048 in 2022 from 317, 020 in 2021.

Tanzania was selected to host this year's session of the UNWTO Commission for Africa Meeting, during the 64th Commission Meeting in Sal Island, Cabo Verde.

The annual event is considered to be a major institutional platform where ministries in charge of tourism discuss the latest trends of the sector at the continental and global level and the implementation of their programme of work.

Tanzania is one of the leading tourist destinations in Africa and has been a member of the UN tourism body since 1975.