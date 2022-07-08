Nigeria: Attack On President, Jailbreak Deepen Nigeria Crisis

Abuja — THE escape of some 879 inmates from a prison in Nigeria and the attack on the presidential convoy underline rising insecurity in Africa's most populous nation.

Early this week, gunmen suspected to be terrorists broke into the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje using explosive devices.

At the facility outside the capital Abuja, they killed an official of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and injured three others .

As at the time of publication, 443 inmates were still at large.

Four inmates died and 16 others sustained various degree of injuries.

"However, efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates," Umar Abubakar, Chief Superintendent of Corrections, assured.

The service has deployed its Corrections Information Management System (CIMS) in synergy with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to track fleeing inmates.

"We therefore appeal to hospitals and other medical institutions and practitioners to report anyone that comes to them for treatment for gunshot injuries to the nearest law enforcement agency," Abubakar said.

The prison incident came hours after armed bandits opened fire on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Katsina State.

Mallam Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, said attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions.

Operatives of the military, police, and the Department of State Services (DSS) accompanying the convoy, repelled the attack.

Katsina is Buhari's homeland.

Also on the same day, a battle between police and bandits at a forest in Katsina claimed the life of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Aminu Umar.

Africa's largest nation by population estimated at 216 million, Nigeria is also one of the most volatile.

The Islamic Boko Haram sect is the main security threat.

Buhari was elected in 2015 on a campaign premised on eliminating the terror group.

- CAJ News