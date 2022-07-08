Mozambique: Operational Update - 6,000 People Uprooted From Their Homes Receive Household Essentials

press release

Maputo — To respond to a new wave of displacement in Northern Mozambique the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) distributed this week household essentials to 6,000 people. The displaced families arrived in Mieze, Cabo Delgado province, after the conflict drove them from Ancuabe district over the past weeks.

"It is heartbreaking to see the terrible condition people arrive in. Entire families leave their homes with nothing," says Abdirizak Ahmed Maalim Mohamednoor, the ICRC Economic Security Coordinator in Mozambique. "People in Mieze opened their doors to the displaced, but they also have large families and in some cases the conditions are precarious. Some families have no roof over their heads," he adds.

Displaced people living in relatives' houses or with host families in Mieze received tarpaulins, buckets, blankets, mosquito nets, soap and kitchen items, such as pots and cutlery.

The ICRC is increasingly concerned by the cumulative humanitarian impact of the ongoing armed conflict. Many of the newly displaced families had come to Ancuabe from other places in search of safety and this was the second displacement they experienced. They had to flee by foot or by bus, reaching new destinations with no means to support themselves.

On the road family members often become separated, and many children find themselves without adult guardians. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 55% of the recently displaced are under 18years old.

Displacement leads to a rapid increase of population in host towns and villages, and access to essential services like education, healthcare and clean water becomes a challenge. 36,000 people fled the district of Ancuabe during the month of June. In total, more than 780,000 people in Cabo Delgado are displaced due to the armed conflict.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Aid and Assistance International Organisations Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since January 2022 the ICRC:

Distributed essential household items for 21,000 people;

Transferred cash to 2,905 displaced families in Pemba, Montepuez, and Metuge;

Built water pumps, water storage structures and wells;

Distributed a system with autonomous solar panels to provide water to 10,000 displaced people and help prevent waterborne diseases;

Created community committees to manage and maintain the water supply systems;

Rehabilitated six healthcare centers in Pemba (Muxara, Mahate and Ingonane) and Montepuez (Niuhula, Napai and Namueto). The facilities provide health services to some 166,000 people.

Supported COVID-19 vaccination of 1 million people living in areas affected by armed conflict in Cabo Delgado, Sofala and Manica provincies, in partnership with the Mozambique Red Cross.