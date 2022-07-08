Africa: Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission Lead Talks With Visiting COP 27 Presidency Team to Promote the Continent's Climate Change Agenda

press release

The African Union Commission, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt, hosted a team from the COP 27 Incoming Presidency, led by Ambassador Mohamed Nasr, Director of the Climate Change, Environment, and Sustainable Development Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and the COP 27 Presidency Lead Negotiator from 29th June until 2nd July 2022.

The visiting delegation met with H.E. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, to discuss the ongoing preparations for the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The meeting underlined the significance of the African COP 27 as an opportune moment for Africa to voice its priorities and bring forward its demand with regard to climate change. The meeting commended that Africa will be a cross-cutting theme in all the 11 thematic days planned on the margins of COP 27.

The African Union Commission, in cooperation with the Embassy of Egypt, convened an interdepartmental brief for the COP 27 Presidency visiting delegation on the ongoing preparations and priorities of the coming COP. The brief registered the importance of enhanced coordination among the different departments tackling climate change in Africa and in line with Africa's priorities in achieving its sustainable development goals and poverty eradication. African priorities in accessing appropriate and concessional climate finance through a dedicated facility to Africa, adopting a transformative intersectoral adaptation agenda and fostering a holistic just transition concept were thoroughly discussed. The imperative of prompt and adequate responses to climate change impacts on the continent were also stressed at the meeting with the Director General of the African Union Commission, Ambassador Fathallah Sijilmassi.

During the visit, the African Union Commission hosted the fifth session of the "Africa Climate Talks: Road to COP 27" series entitled "Towards a Just Transition in Africa" organized the Permanent Mission of the Arab Republic of Egypt in cooperation with the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment of the. The session highlighted Africa's commitment to a green transition that is Just and Fair, that accounts for the socio-economic realities in the continent, and Africa's legitimate rights to development and eradication of poverty.

Deputy Chairperson of the Commission Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa commended that the visit the COP 27 Presidency Delegation also extended to engage with the African Union and its Member States, meeting with the Permanent Representative of Senegal and Current Chair of the African Union Permanent Representative Committee, the Permanent Representative of Gabon and Chair of the Permanent Representatives Sub-Committee on Environment, as well as other Permanent Representatives to the Union. The meetings deliberated on the African Union engagements in Climate Change discourse, the African roadmap of events until COP 27, and explored means to strengthen the African presence in the coming COP.

The Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission announced the intention to convene a series of meetings and mechanisms to enhance interdepartmental and intergovernmental coordination ahead of COP27 to ensure the most active participation in the upcoming conference, including the preparatory meetings, promoting even further common African interests in climate change, an issue that assumes a special importance for the continent.