Congo-Brazzaville: Arrival Statement the African Union Announces the Arrival in Brazzaville of H.E. Kwesi Ahoomey-Zunu to Lead His Electoral Observation Mission for the 10 July 2022 Local and Legislative Elections in the Republic of Congo

5 July 2022
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

Brazzaville — Brazzaville, 5 July 2022: H.E Kwesi Ahoomey-Zunu, former Prime Minister of the Togolese Republic arrived in the Republic of Congo to lead the African Union Electoral Observation Mission (AUEOM) deployed by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat and AUC Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E Ambassador Bankole Adeoye. The main purpose of this AUEOM is to observe and report on the holding of the local and legislative elections of July 10, 2022.

The Mission comprises 25 Short-Term Observers (STO) from 20 African countries, namely: Benin, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Togo and Tunisia. It consists of Ambassadors accredited to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Heads of Election Management Bodies (EMBs), Independent Experts and Members of African Civil Society Organizations (CSOs). It will stay in the Republic of Congo from July 2 to 14, 2022.

The Mission will be carried out in an objective, impartial, independent, professional and transparent manner in accordance with international standards, and with the legal framework governing elections and election observation in the Republic of Congo.

In addition, the Mission will meet the country's state authorities, heads of the defense and security forces, election management bodies (EMBs), political parties and coalitions, candidates running, as well as the media, CSOs, diplomatic missions accredited in the country and other electoral observation Missions.

The AUEOM will deploy its teams of observers on July 8, 2022 in all departments of the country.

After the elections, on July 12, 2022 in Brazzaville, the Mission will present its findings in a Preliminary Statement to be presented by the Head of Mission, followed by a press conference. A Final Report containing a more in-depth analysis relating to the conduct of the electoral process will be issued at the end of its work.

Finally, the AUEOM would like to thank the authorities of the Republic of Congo for the measures taken in order to facilitate its work in the field.

The Mission is based at Grand Lancaster Hotel. It can be reached at +242 06 785 99 68.

Done at Brazzaville, 5 July 2022

For the Mission,

H.E Kwesi Ahoomey-Zunu

Head of Mission


