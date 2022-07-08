Ghana: More Trouble in Bawku Area - Police Woman Attacked, Rifle Seized ... Unknown Assailant Bolts With Gun

A policewoman was injured and the rifle she was holding taken away by an unidentified man,at Zebilla, in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region, on Wednesday evening.

The police woman (name withheld), who was on duty at the checkpoint near Zebilla Senior High Technical School (SHTS), was reportedly rushed to the Zebilla Government Hospital and referred to Tamale Teaching Hospital, where she was responding to treatment.

A police source disclosed to Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, that policewoman was on duty with a colleague when the incident happened.

The source said the victim reportedly went to buy something at a shop about 20 metres away from the checkpoint when the incident occurred.

According to the source, the police woman fell after the man inflicted cutlass wounds on her ribs, hand and head, and he (man) seized the rifle and fired sporadically.

The police source stated that some residents went to the rescue of the policewoman, but the man absconded, and they (residents) rushed the victim to the hospital.

"The police rushed to the scene and the cutlass used on the police woman was found at the crime scene," the source stated, and appealed to the public to provide reliable information to help the police arrest the suspect.