Ghana: ... GNFS Deploy Personnel to Rescue Victims

Thirty-two personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were yesterday deployed to the Accra metropolis to assist flood victims who were affected by the heavy rains.

They offered evacuation and humanitarian services to victims of the flood at Teshie estate, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange (Circle), LEKMA hospital area, Nungua and its environs among others.

Children, and the aged who were caught up in the floods were carried to safety by the fire personnel.

The rescue teams used water pumps machines to pump out water from flooded residential apartments, shops and organisations.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GNFS, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO)Timothy Osafo Affum disclosed these in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said the Service had information about the floods and deployed personnel to patrol and assist victims in crises within Accra.

ACFO Affum said civilians were assisted to safety in flood waters with the use of 'line' to avoid causalities.

He said as part of the mandate of the service they undertake rescue operations of victims trapped in vehicles, natural disaster and building collapse, among others.

ACFO Affum assured the public of the Service determination in ensuring that lives and properties were saved in the country and urged the public to partner the GNFS in the discharge of their duties.

He urged the public especially children not to play in flood waters when it is raining.

The PRO appealed to the public to immediately call the Fire Service on its emergency numbers 192 and 112 for assistance.

Yesterday's downpour which lasted for about four hours flooded some parts of Accra, leaving people stranded for several hours and causing traffic in some part of the city.