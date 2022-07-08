Ghana: PFAG Commiserate With Kudjoe Fianoo On Loss of Wife

Members of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) on Saturday paid a visit to the Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, to sympathise with him on the loss of his wife.

Led by its president Samuel Osei Kuffuor, the PFAG - a football welfare body for Ghanaians, encouraged Mr Fianoo to stay strong in spite of the tear-jerking loss and urged him to look forward to a brighter life, whilst praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased - Mrs Vida Odoley Fianoo.

Also present were former national team stars including Tanko Ibrahim, Ablade Kumah, Yaw Preko, Kofi Pewee, Anthony Baffoe (Ex-president of the PFAG), Solomon Torso (former PFAG vice president) and FiifiTackie (a journalist).

Later, other ex-national team players - Godwin Attram, Kofi Nimo and Sabastian Barnes also called on the GHALCA boss to commiserate with him.

Mr Fianoo expressed his profound appreciation for the visit, and described how he was hauled up by it.

GHALCA and the PFAG have often met to discuss matters of mutual consent and interest - and the collective good of both parties. They have also delved into several areas of the welfare of both clubs and players and the urgency to reduce the level of litigation involving members of the two entities.

The funeral of Mrs Fianoo will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (Grace Congregation) Community 11, Tema, after burial on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the La Public Cemetery.

She passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the International Maritime Hospital, Tema.