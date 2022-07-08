Ghana: Awuvami Elected Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly PM for 3rd Time

8 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Connielove M. Dzodzegbe And Cecilia Lagba

Mr Abu Awuvami for the third consecutive time has been elected as the Presiding Member of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly.

He pulled 13 out of 18 votes to beat his closest contender, Mr Alexander Lamptey, the Assembly Member of Kanda Electoral Area, who won five votes.

Previously, Mr Awuvami was a government appointee at the Assembly.

The new Presiding Member was sworn in by Justice Nobel Nkrumah, a High Court Judge.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Awuvami expressed his appreciation to the Assembly Members for giving him the mandate.

He urged the Assembly Members to continually support himto make the right decisions to develop the Municipality, since the role as Presiding Member came with its challenges he was determined to help surmount.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, Awuvami said the mantra for his two-year tenure would be "Operation Year of Drains."

He said his vision was to construct small drains to link the big drainagesystems in the Municipality to ease the burden of resident who carried waste water all the way from their homes to dispose in big drains.

"In Nima we have a lot of drains, which cannot link the main one, so next year will be concentrated on drains like bathroom drains to the main gutter," he said.

He explained that the objective of the project was to beautify the environment and improve the standard of living of resident in the community as the lackedof small drains created inconveniences.

The Presiding Member further mentioned that the Municipality did not have lands to start new projects so his tenure would concentrate on reshaping the old buildings

The Municipal Chief Executive, Hajia Salma Mohammed Sani Adams, in an interview said Mr Awuvami had the experience to run the affairs of the municipality, and his reappointment was a clear indication that the assembly members knew he was the right man for the job.

Hajia Salma explained that over the years he had united and treated the assembly members with respect which had helped push developments in the Municipality.

