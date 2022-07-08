Ghana: Churches Demand Probe Into Death, Violence At Nkoranza

Nkoranza — The local Council of Churches at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region, has called on the government to institute an independent commission of enquiry into the violence that led to the death of Victor Kwadwo Owusu, at Nkoranza, during a demonstration some two months ago.

The churches also asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to as a matter of urgency, suspend the Municipal, Divisional and Regional Police Commanders, to ensure that they did not interfere with any investigation that may be conducted into the case.

Reverend Osei Takyi Andrew, chairman of the local council of churches, who made the request at a media briefing, yesterday at Nkoranza, said an independent enquiry would bring the truth and clear any lingering doubt about the issue.

He said the police,an interested party in the matter, should not lead in investigations into the case, to ensure that peace and tranquility prevailed.

Rev Takyisaid tension was mounting in the town because there was no justice for innocent people, who were killed, and others who were injured.

He appealed to the IGP to ensure that police personnel were brought back to Nkoranzato protect life and property, adding that "criminals are having a field day without police presence and visibility in the area."

Rev Takyisaid "the police administration should not hide behind the incident and deny the people police protection. We are citizens of Ghana and we have inalienable right to enjoy police protection."

He appealed to public, particularly the youth to remain calm and avoid any demonstration that could exacerbate the volatile situation in Nkoranza.

The youth of Nkoranza on May 17, 2022, demonstrated against the police over the death of Albert Donko, who allegedly engaged in series of robberies in the area.

The youth were seeking justice for Albert, who died in police custody, but the demonstration turn chaotic, which led the police firing live bullets, killing victor Kwadwo Owusu.

The autopsy report did not indicate that the late Owusu died from gunshot.