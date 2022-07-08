Ghana: Asutifi North DCE Inaugurates Facilities for Wamahinso School

Wamahinso — The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Asutifi North in the Ahafo Region, Mr Anthony Agyei Mensah, has inaugurated two new kindergarten classroom blocks, a toilet facility and borehole for the Wamahinso D/A School.

The projects are to enhance effective teaching and learning in the Asutifi North District.

The kindergarten classroom was not in the best of shape which was a death trap for the pupils.

An appeal was made by the chiefs of Asutifi to the DCE to come to their aid, as the school lacked certain effective facilities to enhance learning and teaching.

At a short ceremony to hand over the furnished classroom blocks to the education officers and the community, Mr Agyei said education was dear to the heart of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, hence he was doing well to improve education across the country.

He entreated teachers and parents in the community to instill discipline in the children for a better future.

"We are grateful to everyone that supported us to put up this structure for quality education in the country. This is a tip of the iceberg. We are encouraging our teaching staff to instill discipline in our children.

"Community teachers should also be discipline and do things in the right way. Parents should also give credit to teachers when it's needed to motivate them.

"We are therefore committing this fully furnished structure to the District Education Officer to use it as a classroom to make our wards comfortable in school," he said.

He also made an appeal to teachers, parents and religious leaders in the community to step up measures to end the rising teenage pregnancies in the community.

"Teenage pregnancy is big problem in our community. During final exams, we see many female students pregnant which is very pathetic. Parents should be vigilant on their children and enforce discipline in them," he advised.

The District Director of Education for Asutifi North, Madam Victoria Asantewaa, commended the DCE for his kind gesture and his attitude to promote education in the country by providing developmental projects to enhance quality education.

"We are delightful to gain this beautiful structure to ensure quality education in our community.

"We made a request to the chiefs in the community and they contacted Honourable Anthony Adjei Mensah to come to our aid," she said.

She stressed the need for a maintenance culture as a priority to ensure the lifespan of the facilities.