Ghana: Bluecrest School Partners Odina Couture to Nurture Talents

BlueCrest School of Fashion & Design, a leading fashion school in Ghana has signed a partnership deal with OdinaCouture, a Ghanaian luxury fashion brand to nurture talents for the local fashion industry.

The partnership will enable the two entities to leverage on their strengths to advance their mission to help young people change the world through innovative fashion training.

The goal is to have BlueCrest fashion students be involved in innovative and creative projects to address sustainable supply chains with Odina Couture. The partnership will also provide a practical platform for the students to exhibit their skills and talents.

The partnership is part of the school's strategy to develop new talent and bridge the gap between academia and industry.

As part of the arrangement, Odina provides access to internship opportunities for BlueCrest's fashion students, as well as hosting a series of masterclasses with industry professionals and the launch of a sustainable fashion competition for students to create awareness of conscious fashion.

Speaking at the partnership meeting, Dr Sujith Jayaprakash, Rector of BlueCrest University College, Ghana, described the partnership as a good step in giving students practical experience to build their capacity in the fashion industry.

"This partnership aids us in imparting the most relevant industry skills to our students and assisting them in obtaining a job or starting their own business after graduation. Our collaboration with Odina will allow our fashion students to learn more about sustainable fashion while also introducing them to the fashion business world," he said.

The CEO and Creative Director for Odina, Kwame Amoabeng, on his part, expressed optimism that the partnership will go a long way to prepare students to be industry-ready and at the same time become an avenue to develop their entrepreneurial skills.

"With this partnership, I am confident that, together, we can nurture and develop industry-ready graduates who will become sought-after professionals across the globe," he added.

The Business Advisor at BlueCrest School of Fashion, Prasanth Kumar, who was present at the meeting, expressed gratitude to Odina Couture for agreeing to partner with the institution in developing the students' skills.