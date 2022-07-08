Ghana: Ashfoam Donates Cash, Items to 3 Institutions

Ashfoam Ghana Limited yesterday provided support to three institutions as part of efforts to support education in the country, while intensifying the fight against drug abuse.

The beneficiaries included Chosen Rehabilitation Centre (CRC), a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts, Watch Your Tongue (WYT), an NGO and organisers of a quiz in Accra targeted at encouraging the use of the Ga language among school children.

The move formed part of the company's corporate social responsibilities.

CRC and WYT received mattresses and pillows while furniture and an undisclosed amount of money were donated in support of the quiz.

Also, some teachers of the participating schools were given products and souvenirs of Ashfoam as a form of motivation.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, Marketing and Communications Manager, Ashfoam Ghana Limited, Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko Antwi, stated that his outfit found it very necessary to support individuals and institutions who were contributing towards the development of the country.

He stated that with the support offered to the Ga quiz organisers, the move would go a long way to encourage teachers to develop interest in teaching the Ga dialect as a subject in the basic schools, adding that the quiz would make children develop interest in learning and speaking the Ga language.

"As a company also operating in the Greater Accra metropolis, which is the hometown of the Gas, we find it very necessary to support all activities that seek to promote the Ga culture and also positively affect children, that is why we are not relenting in our efforts to go all out to encourage these pupils and teachers to make this year's edition of the quiz a success," he added.

Touching on the need to join in the fight against drug abuse, Mr Ampem Darko said it behooved everyone to develop interest in identifying addicts within their various communities and lead them to institutions that could offer them help.

It was for this reason, that Ashfoam, he said chose NGOs focused on providing support for such individuals, to offer them the items to empower them to accommodate more persons in need of their services.

He advised the youth to desist from abusing drugs and rather engage in activities that would add value to their lives.

Chief of Adabraka, Nii Tetteh Adjabeng II, also known as the Adabraka Atupai Mantse, speaking on behalf of the teachers and participants of the quiz, thanked Ashfoam Ghana Limited, for the gesture and assured that the support given them would be used for the intended purpose.

In his remarks, founder of WYT, Mr Daniel OforiAppiah, described the gesture as kind and timely, adding that the mattresses and pillows would be distributed to orphanages and selected Community Health Based Planning Services (CHP) compounds across the country.

He admonished the public "to watch your tongues in everything you do, promote love and desist from encouraging acts that could mar Ghana's peace."