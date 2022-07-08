Ghana: Aggrieved NPP Ayawaso Central Executives Raise Concerns Over Disqualified Aspirants

Aggrieved Ayawaso Central Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have raised concern over how some of the aspirants for various positions in the party were disqualified.

They said it did not emulate the tradition, ideals and vision of the party and could affect attraction to join and vote for the party in future internal and national elections.

"The mode in which some of the aspirants were disqualified in the polling station, area coordinators and constituency executives' elections made people suspicious of underhand dealings which can affect the fortunes of our party in future internal and national elections if the trend continues," the executives noted.

Addressing a press conference in Accra to raise concern, Mr Mark Yeboah, a member of the Kokomlemle East Panamange Electoral Area and spokesperson for the aggrieved executives, bemoaned the reasons for their disqualification and blamed the election committee for not engaging in due diligence hence the number of court cases.

He revealed that the coalition went a step further to address the issues by imploring services of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Committee chaired by the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah and the Legal Support Committee of the Legal Aid Commission.

"To our surprise the ADR committee upheld the decision of the election committee which led to the disqualification of some of the aspirants' members of this coalition and notably among them were Ernest Asiedu, Abdul Rahman Sakua, Elizabeth Adomako, Mark Appiah, Stephen Amissah and Alhaji Abdul Rahman," Mr Yeboah stated.

He accused the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, for utterances to maintain the existing executives of the constituency when he alleged at a general meeting, on March 27, at the Alajo parkand declared his intentions to retain the seat as Member of Parliament and revealed that he would be maintaining the existing constituency executives.

Mr Yeboah indicated that the regional minister had earlier rejected claims that he had plans to influence the outcome of the constituency election but his utterances showed his interest was only in outcome of results of his candidate, Baba Seidu, who was vying for the Assistant Secretary position.