Ghana: Gaping Pothole At 'First Light' Impedes Traffic Flow

Drivers plying the Kaneshie -Odorkor highway in Accra have appealed to the Department of Urban Roads to fix the big gully which has developed at the "First Light" intersection.

The gully at Kaneshie "First Light" has worsen the already heavy traffic, especially at rush hour, and sometimes resulted in vehicular crashes.

Drivers who unknowingly bumped into the gully, most often, have the front tyres of their vehicles bust or the lower arm broken, causing accident and traffic jam in the process.

According to some drivers, the roads have been in bad state and continued to deteriorate due to lack of repairs and attention from the authorities over some months now.

When Ghanaian Times visited the place to assess the state of the damage on the road, it was discovered that the gully was filled with water following the recent rain fall.

Some drivers were seen maneuvering their way from the spot.

Mr Laryea Samuel, a taxi driver at the circle station, complained about negligence on the part of authorities for not fixing the road after several complaints.

"We as an association have made countless attempts to authorities to repair this small portion of road, but our plea is yet to be heeded to," he said.

He also said that the deep pothole was not only causing damage to essential parts of their vehicles, but also causing drivers to lose control of their cars, leading to unwanted road crashes with its concomitant injuries.

Madam Aminatu Lawson, a waakye seller close to the affected area, said there had been countless accidents resulting in injuries and damages to vehicles.

Abban Philip, a trotro driver at the Kaneshie station, said drivers were at risk of serious and fatal injuries due to the gaping pothole.

"Personally, I have had problems with my bolt joints, steering rack, lower arm and shafts due to the potholes on the road", he said.

"We are pleading with authorities to take the necessary steps to repair the affected place in order to prevent unwanted accidents and damage to our cars."