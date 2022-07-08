Ghana: GAF Cautions Public Against Recruitment Scams

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has cautioned the public to desist from paying monies to unscrupulous persons who promised potential applicants a place in the GAF.

"GAF has monitored a fraudulent Facebook account created in the name of GAF with the name AsinyoInno and another one as Mathias Sarpong with a contact number +233595577684, both advertising sale of protocol recruitment forms for interested applicants," a press statement issued in Accra and signed by the Director of Public Relations, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi, said.

The statement cautioned the general public that the GAF does not use intermediaries and has not contracted any institution or individuals to conduct recruitment or enlistment exercises on its behalf.

"GAF does not advertise recruitment and enlistment processes on social media, interested persons who wish to apply to join GAF should therefore pay heed to the numerous public warnings and education, and desist from patronising the activities of such fraudsters on social media," the statement said.

It stressed that the GAF recently published the 2022 enlistment in the May 14, 2022 issue of the Ghanaian Times, and the May 16, 2022 issue of the Daily Graphic.

The statement said the relevant information and guidelines in respect of the eligibility criteria, the closure of the online application process and sale of scratch cards are designated at Ghana Post offices in all regions.

"The public especially interested applicants should accordingly comply with the laid down processes as advertised in newspapers in order not to fall prey to the fraudsters," said the statement.

"GAF wishes to urge persons interested in joining GAF to ignore any advertisement and contacts on social media platforms inviting and also soliciting monies from them in respect of any supposed 'protocol' recruitment or enlistment process," it stressed.

The statement urged the people to report fraudsters to the nearest Military Installation or Police Station.

It stressed that, GAF, in conjunction with other security agencies under the umbrella of the relevant Ministries, have stepped up efforts to trace and apprehend these fraudsters for prosecution.