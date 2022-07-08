Nigeria: After Spending Weeks in UK, Ayu Returns to Nigeria

8 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By John Alechenu, Abuja

The PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has returned to Nigeria after a two weeks vacation in the United Kingdom.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Communications and Strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, in Abuja, on Friday.

According to him, the plane conveying the PDP National Chairman, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, this (Friday) morning.

He said, "Ayu jetted out of the country on June 21st, 2022, for a short vacation after the hectic party primaries and nomination processes.

"Before travelling out, the PDP national chairman had handed over to the most senior member of the party's National Working Committee (NWC) i.e. Amb. Umar Damagun, who is the Deputy National Chairman (North).

"Besides handing over the deputy chairman (North), Ayu also notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of his brief vacation and the temporary handover to Amb. Damagun in acting capacity.

"Ayu salutes Amb. Damagun running the party most admirably in his brief absence, and thanks the national working committee as well as party faithful across the country for giving the deputy national chairman unqualified support while he held while forth for him."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X