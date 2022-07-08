Nigeria: UN Warns Its Officials About Abuja After Kuje Prison Attack

The UN advised its employees to avoid public places at night.

The United Nations has advised all its agencies in Abuja to increase the level of security awareness in and around their premises following the Kuje prison attack.

In a security advisory issued by the UN Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), it asked its employees to avoid sensitive public offices and avoid spending more time at malls and other public areas.

"If you have to be there, conduct your activities quickly and leave," it wrote.

"UN personnel living in Kuje and its environs should note that there is the likelihood of increased host government security agencies activities in their vicinity," the intergovernmental organisation said.

Additionally, the UN advised its employees to avoid public places at night, stating that the FCT authority has banned social activities in public parks beyond 7 p.m.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the controversial directive to parks and social gardens by the Abuja management that they should stop selling alcohol and also close by 7 p.m. daily.

The 16-item advisory by the UN asked its officials to avoid driving at night; avoid large gatherings; secure their cars when in public areas, and not wear valuable accessories as they may attract unnecessary attention among others.

"UN personnel are to note that while the Host Government Security Agencies are working to arrest all the criminals, many continue to be on the loose and could potentially commit various crimes which may include abductions and terrorist activities among others," UNDSS said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kuje Prison attack

The Kuje Custodial Centre located in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory came under attack late Tuesday night apparently to free jailed criminals. The attack occurred despite an earlier warning by the country's intelligence service.

A prison source told PREMIUM TIMES that the State Security Service had "earlier today (Tuesday)" warned of an impending attack on Kuje prison.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a video shared by the terrorist group on Wednesday, many of the inmates were seen fleeing the prison while the terrorists chanted 'Allahu Akbar'.

ISWAP is a breakaway faction of the Boko Haram sect that has terrorised the North-east region of Nigeria for over a decade.

The Boko Haram insurgency has caused the death of over 100,000 people in Northern Nigeria while millions of others have been displaced.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.