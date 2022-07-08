South Africa: SA Reports 463 New Covid-19 Infections, Nine Deaths

South Africa detected 463 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 3 996 904 to date.

Gauteng remains the hardest-hit province after 31 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus, followed by 13 in KwaZulu-Natal and nine in the Western Cape. Meanwhile, the rest of the provinces logged less than 10 cases, while zero were detected in the Northern Cape.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the latest infections push the positivity rate to 4.5%.

In addition, nine more people lost their lives to Coronavirus, of which two died in the past 24 to 48 hours. This means the death toll now stands at 101 868 since the outbreak.

The NICD revealed that 12 more people were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours, while the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

According to the Health Department, the country administered 14 907 vaccine doses on Thursday, bringing the total to 36 928 268.

The data shows that there are 5 317 people who were fully vaccinated in the past 24 hours, while 20 165 754 adults are jabbed in the country.

Globally, as of 7 July 2022, there have been 550 218 992 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6 343 783 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.