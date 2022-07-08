Somalia: Saudi Arabia's Ambassador Pays a Courtesy Call On New Somali PM

Somali Prime Minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre met in his office today with the Saudi Ambassador Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Muwallad.

The two sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The Saudi Ambassador congratulated the Prime Minister on his appointment and wished him success in his new mission, expressing Saudi Arabia's support for Somalia.

On his part, PM Hamza Abdi Barre thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their unwavering support to the Government and People of Somalia.