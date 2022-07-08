Kenya: Ruto Says President Flatly Rejected Clerics' Plea to Reconcile Them

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta is the man who apparently forestalled the attempts by the clergy to iron out the stalemate between him and his deputy William Ruto.

Ruto revealed that President Kenyatta blatantly refused to engage in talks to stem out the differences between them in the talks that were chaired by Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit.

"Bishops talked to me and talked to the President and when they came back to me I told them I want to chat with my boss. He refused! He flatly refused! He refused the Bishops for us to have a chat. Ask the Bishops," Ruto said during a Town Hall session hosted by KTN News.

Ruto weighed in on his strained relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta saying if the same treatment was subjected to Azimio's Raila Odinga or Martha Karua, they would have reacted in a different way.

He said that he regrets the current state of his relationship with the Head of State saying, 'it was the least of things he wanted."

"I have been a very patient person, the kind of humiliation that I have been subjected to by my boss nobody could have taken it. If it was for example Raila or Martha Karua they would have done drastic things already," he said.

The second in command went forward to dismiss claims that he had insulted his boss saying that he has tried his best to restrain himself from responding to the 'insults directed against him by President Kenyatta'

DP Ruto further said that he has gone a step further to discuss with the Head of State over the insult claims' noting that the President has admitted that there is no evidence showing he had ever done such a thing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that President Kenyatta also refused the request from the bishops for the two leaders to reconcile.

While responding to the recent revelation that he had threatened to slap the Head of State, DP Ruto said that it was a 'figurative speech' meant to depict how far they had come in their race for State House.

"Nobody can slap the president, that is a figure of speech. You sincerely think you can slap the president. The point I was trying to make to this audience was the President was almost giving up. William, I don't want to continue, I want to go to Ichaweri, I told him, my friend, you are not about to do anything silly like that," he said.

Ruto said that as a genuine friend he advised him to stand his ground other than give up.

"Many Kenyans have even quoted the Bible. They are saying a slap from a friend is even better than a kiss from the enemy," he added.

He took a swipe on those pushing the agenda singling out the Azimio brigade saying they are just trying to politicize the issue.

"Did you sincerely want Uhuru Kenyatta, after we had worked so hard, we woke up so early millions of Kenya went to vote, for him to just walk away," he posed