Kenya: Matiangi Declares August 11 Public Holiday to Mark Eid al-Adha

8 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has gazetted Monday as a public holiday to mark the Islamic Festival of Idd-ul-Adha.

This is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

The day is meant to honour the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government declares that Monday, the 11th of August,2022 be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha," the gazette notice published Friday read.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X