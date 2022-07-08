Angola: Former President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos Dies In Spain

8 July 2022
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — Former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos has died at the age of 79 in Spain, according to the Angolan presidency. Dos Santos has been receiving treatment in Barcelona since 2019. One of Africa's longest serving leaders, he ruled the oil-producing nation of Angola for almost four decades.

He was replaced in 2017 by President João Lourenço from the same party as Dos Santos - the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA). Dos Santos was  probed by his successor, following several allegations of multi-billion dollar corruption during his rule. Dos Santos's children - including Isabella dos Santos who was named by Forbes as Africa's richest woman - have been accused of corruption and self-enrichment at the expense of the Angolan people.

