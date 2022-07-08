Kenya: Confirmed - Eliud Kipchoge Set to Compete At the 2022 Berlin Marathon

Nairobi — Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge has been confirmed for the 2022 Berlin Marathon, going back to the course in which he broke the World Record in 2018, clocking a time that Only Kenenisa Bekele has come close to matching.

Kipchoge clocked 2:01:39 to win the race in 2018 and set a new World Record, and has not competed in the last two editions.

In an elaborate video posted by his management on Friday, Kipchoge announced he will be going back to the German capital which holds a special place in his heart.

One of my favorite memories was made in this city.

"One of my favorite memories was made in this city. Let's make some new memories together!"

"Berlin is the fastest course, it's where a human being can showcase its potential to push the limits," Kipchoge said.

Kipchoge is set to compete with defending champion Guye Adola of Ethiopia with the organisers releasing the first few names of the elite list.

"I am very happy to be back at the Berlin Marathon to defend my title from last year. I always have a good feeling about Berlin because it was my debut marathon, and that time is still my personal best. This year I will try to run even faster and achieve a time under 2:03:00 hours," Adola said.

Kipchoge and the Ethiopian Adola already fought an impressive duel in 2017. Adola brought Kipchoge close to the brink of defeat. The pictures of the gripping final on the last kilometres at the Brandenburg Gate went around the globe and thrilled the sports community,

After the 37-year-old proved that to be in good shape at the Tokyo Marathon winning with a new course record in 2:02:40, he had said he was carefully examining his options to ascertain the 'next rabbit' he would be chasing.

Kipchoge is already confirmed for the 2024 Olympics in Paris where he will be seeking a historic three-peat.