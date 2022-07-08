Kenya: Reuben Kigame Launches Manifesto Amid Clearance Standoff

Eldoret — Reuben Kigame, a member of the Eagles National Alliance launched his manifesto in Eldoret on Thursday despite not being cleared to run for the Presidential seat by the Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The launch comes just a day after Kigame made complaints that IEBC had irregularly disqualified him from the election process.

Kigame stated that his manifesto is for the Kenyan Citizen and is referred to as 'Jenga Mkenya', adding that when Kenyan citizens have been helped it is easier for them to build the nation.

"My manifesto is for the Kenyan citizens. It is referred to as 'Jenga Mkenya' which is building the Kenyan in English. When building the Kenyan, you will have to ask yourself a question, which is, 'if you want to build the Kenyan citizen, what will you give them?' You do not start by building roads and railways, you start by providing them with food and water," he said.

He added, "You start by helping their sick livestock to be treated, you help the Kenyan first, and when they have gotten help, they will build the Nation."

The evangelist-turned politician said that his manifesto is based on three main things namely dignity, values and development, explaining that having dignity enables people to respect one another and that good values will make Kenya a God-fearing nation.

"We want to build the country on three main pillars, dignity which is being people who respect one another, values which will make us a nation that fears God, and lastly, we want to be a nation that is free of corruption. We want a manifesto that builds the Kenyan. They should know where they will sleep, what they will eat, and how their children will get educated," said Kigame.

Kigame said that he has chosen Irene Nyendo Kamau to be his running mate for the reasons that women have been left out for a long time and because she is well educated and has earned her degrees. - Kna