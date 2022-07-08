Angolan Players Lead African Chess Championship

Two Angolan chess players are leading the African Championship in the youth category that takes place in Lusaka, Zambia, after Thursday's round six game, out of nine to be played in the Swiss system.

Alexandre Próspero has not given his opponnents a chance by leading the Under-18 category since the first phase with 5 points, while Jemima Paulo rose to the first position in women´s Under-16 category with 5 points.

Despite being defeated for the first time in the competition, Thursday in the 6th round before the Tanzanian Yakole Saveliy, Alexandre Próspero remains in the class top position.

To defend his post in the second board of white pieces, on Friday the Angolan chess player will face the Kenyan Mcligeyo Oluka, for the 7th round.

On her turn, on Thursday matchday of the 6th round, Jemima Paulo beat Chloe Badenhorst, from South Africa, thus rising to top position with the same five points as her opponent the day before, in second position.

On Friday, for the 7th round, Jemima Paulo will defend the classification of black pieces in the first board by facing the Egyptian Alaa Saeed.

However, the player Jaime Sonhy, who evolves in the under-16 category, is in a downward direction.

The player lost to Fide Master Kevin Michel from Egypt (leader with 5.5 points) and dropped from first to fourth position (4 points).

This Friday in the next round Jaime Sonhy will play on the third board of white pieces, against the South African Keagen Meise.

Angola participates in the event with four categories, namely in Under-18, 16, 14 and 12, in the competition that takes place in the Swiss system.

This event awards standards and masters titles to early age youngsters. In 2017, in Zimbabwe, Angola obtained the Fide master title, won by Ednásia Júnior.