Africa: Delisting Nigeria for Turkish E-Visa Temporary, Says Business Council Chair

8 July 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By .

The chairman, Nigerian-Turkey Business Council, Dele Oye, has assured Nigerians that the challenge of accessing electronic visa on arrival to Turkey was not peculiar to Nigerians alone but to all African countries, saying that measures have been put in place to resolve the impasse.

He, however, cautioned that anyone who has no urgent need to travel should reschedule for a future date.

A statement made available by the Council on Friday, reads in parts: "We wish to bring to the attention of the members of the Nigeria-Türkiye Business Council of the difficulties in accessing the Republic of Türkiye E-visa/ Visa on arrival platforms by Nigerians (and also in all other African countries), due to temporary technical challenges.

"Kindly be rest assured that all measures have been put in place to resolve this issue.

"For those who have no urgent reasons to travel to the Republic of Türkiye, kindly avoid applying for visas directly to the Republic of Turkey to avoid unnecessary delays."

According to the Nigerian-Turkey Business Council, this disclosure puts to rest, rumours that Nigeria was suspended because of the rise in terrorism, especially the recent prison break in Abuja.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X