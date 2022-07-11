Nigeria: We Are Not Recruiting, Says NNPC

10 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited is not recruiting.

Its management made the declaration in a statement issued in Abuja by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Garbadeen Muhammad.

Muhammad stated that any information suggesting that NNPC Ltd. was recruiting was false and should be disregarded.

"The general public should please take note that NNPC Ltd. is not recruiting.

"Whenever the company intends to recruit, an announcement will be made using our official website - (www.nnpcgroup.com); verified Twitter handle (@nnpcgroup); verified Facebook page (@nnpcgroup) and other credible media channels," he stated. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

