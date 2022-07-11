Kenya: Jesus Was a Product of Bottom-Up Philosophy - Ruto

8 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has continued to drum up support for the bottom-up economic model this time taking it a notch further by claiming Jesus Christ of Nazareth was a product of the transformational model.

During a tour in Nakuru County on Friday, Ruto reiterated that indeed the bottom-up economic model was inspired by the Bible and Jesus Christ was the true testament to the analogy of the bottom -up economic model which he has used as campaign slogan.

"Even Jesus was a product of the bottom up... .Jesus was not someone held in high status so much. He was the son of carpenter and even some questioned if someone from Nazareth can amount to something. Because he was at the bottom," said Ruto.

The DP Ruto likened the glorification of Jesus Christ in the biblical scriptures to the hustlers movement which he alluded will triumph in the August elections.

"God removes the oppressed from the dust. At the bottom where there is dust he raise the poor and makes them sit with kings and queens. Do you need any better explanation of the bottom up?"he posed.

