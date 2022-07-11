Nigeria: Simi Becomes First Female Artist to Reach 100m Streams On Boomplay

Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, also known as Simi has become the first female artist to reach 100 million streams on Boomplay.

Boomplay, which is one of Nigeria's leading music streaming platforms, made the announcement across its social media platforms on Saturday to celebrate the monumental achievement.

Tosin Sorinola, Boomplay's Director of Artiste and Media Relations, said: "Boomplay is dedicated to amplifying voices and ensuring inclusion and representation in music.

"As an organisation, we will continue to recognise and celebrate the strides made by female artists globally."

Sorinola said the multiple award-winning singer's fifth solo project: 'To Be Honest (TBH)', gave her the landmark achievement.

This has made Simi join the list of Nigerian artistes such as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, and Joeboy who had previously gained 100 million streams on Boomplay.

The 34-year-old Ojuelegba-born singer and actress broke into the mainstream with her single 'Tiff' in 2014 and had established herself as a super talented songwriter and singer.

After the hit, the last of four children, whose parents separated when she was only nine-year-old and grew up as a tomboy, never looked back.

Her 2017 eponymous album 'Simisola' won the 'Album of the Year' at the Headies.

Also, her rich understanding of music had seen her serve as a judge in the 7th season of Nigerian idol, 2022.

This achievement held significant value for not only Simi but also for other female artists, whose talent had created a spine for the female side of Nigeria's fast-growing music industry.

Meanwhile, Simi had earlier set a record as the first African female artist to reach 100million streams on Audiomack. (NAN)