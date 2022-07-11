Nigeria: Tinubu - I Picked Shettima Not Because I Want to Please Muslim Community

-Says 'spirit of '93' is upon Nigeria once again

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has explained that the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the Vice Presidential Candidate was not based on religion or to please one community or the other.

He said he made this choice because he believed Shettima could help him bring the best governance to all Nigerians, regardless of their religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region.

Tinubu in a statement issued Sunday said his choice of Shettima was basically informed by his staunch belief in the country's diversity.

He said all his life, his decisions regarding the team around and supporting him have always been guided by the principles of competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness, and adherence to excellence.

These principles, he said, helped him to assemble one of the most capable governing cabinets any state or this nation had ever seen when he was the Governor of Lagos state between 1999 and 2003.

He noted that he trusts enough in these principles to allow them to, once more, guide him to construct another exemplary team that can make Nigeria proud.

The APC presidential candidate stressed that in full compliance with existing law and regulation, he submitted all necessary documents regarding his nomination as the APC presidential candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He pointed out that as expected, the choice of his vice presidential running mate remained an open and burning question, adding that this gave rise to much speculation and debate.

Tinubu stressed that the voluntary withdrawal of Ibrahim Masari, the 'placeholder' whose name was submitted to INEC meant that he was called upon to put an end to the speculation.

He stated: "I have never been an indecisive man and have no present intention to become one. What I am, however, is a democrat. And a democrat must listen to, and consult with, the people and his advisors so that he may reform and govern wisely and on their behalf. This I have done.

"My political career was not built on blind indifference to the views of others. I appreciate the perspectives of leading members of the party, political allies and key national figures who see Nigeria's future as I do. They gave me their views so that I might add their valuable insights to mine to reach the best decision possible and do so in a manner that strengthens the institutional fabric of our party as well as accelerating the evolution of our political democracy."

"Having now listened to the sage, careful advice of a broad section of the party and of the nation, there are a few points I feel I must make about the exceptional and extraordinary person with whom I will share the APC ticket and the principles of open and good governance that informed this choice.

"A dominant theme of my political history and my personal life is my staunch belief in our diversity. Greatness lies in embracing our diversity and making it work to enhance the dynamism and justice of our political system. My selection of a running mate comports entirely with this long standing inclination. "

Tinubu emphasised that to re-envision and reshape the nation, he must compose the best team possible, a team put together with but one overriding purpose: to forever establish just, capable, and compassionate governance for the people of Nigeria without regard to religion, region, or ethnic origin.

He added: "Second, this chapter in our country's history demands a bold yet pragmatic approach, a path already chartered by the progressive ethos of the APC. The foundation for sustainable progress has been laid these past seven years by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The challenges of today are consequential because the lives and livelihoods of millions of Nigerians lie in the balance. Visionary and creative leadership will take us to our goal.

"Fellow Nigerians, we enter a moment of renewed hope. We hold the chance to move the nation and our collective cause forward as never before. Let us seize this moment so that history may write kindly of us.

"We must end poverty and bring greater prosperity and more lasting peace. Let us be wise of thought yet courageous in action, as we embark on a collective enterprise that brings jobs, education, food, medicine, hope and belief in a better life to those who need them."

Tinubu said since becoming the presidential candidate of APC), he had been touched as Nigerians from all walks of life have demonstrated their faith in his capacity to lead this country.

The presidential candidate said the decision of the ruling party to stand by him on the Muslim-Muslim ticket was a source of comfort and an encouragement.

According to him, The concurrence of my party in this matter has been a source of comfort and encouragement. We are truly building a progressive party that not only represents a departure from other political parties but one that truly may well be the best hope for democratic good governance in Nigeria.

"I realize the momentous times we have entered. I know what lies in the balance. I also know that our political choices and activities send both intended and unintended signals to portions of the Nigerian electorate. "

Tinubu noted that his focus now was getting the job done which could only be achieved by prioritising leadership and competence.

He stressed, "Our focus, therefore, must be on getting the job done; and that means getting the very best and competent people to do it. In this crucial moment, where so much is at stake, we must prioritize leadership, competence, and the ability to work as a team over other considerations.

"I am mindful of the energetic discourse concerning the possible religion of my running mate. Just and noble people have talked to me about this. Some have counselled that I should select a Christian to please the Christian community. Other have said I should pick a Muslim to appeal to the Muslim community. Clearly, I cannot do both.

"Both sides of the debate have impressive reasons and passionate arguments supporting their position. Both arguments are right in their own way. But neither is right in the way that Nigeria needs at the moment. As president, I hope to govern this nation toward uncommon progress. This will require innovation. It will require steps never before taken. It will also require decisions that are politically difficult and rare.

"If I am to be that type of President, I must begin by being that type of candidate. Let me make the bold and innovative decision not to win political points but to move the nation and our party's campaign closer to the greatness that we were meant to achieve.

"Here is where politics ends, and true leadership must begin. Today, I announce my selection with pride because I have made it not based on religion or to please one community or the other. I made this choice because I believe this is the man who can help me bring the best governance to all Nigerians, period, regardless of their religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region."

Tinubu noted that he was aware that some people would be disappointed in the choice of Shettima based on religion.

He was of the view that religion, ethnicity and region cannot always and fully determine the country's path, adding that to forge ahead as a nation toward development and prosperity, there was a need to break free of old binds.

Tinubu said: "May I say this to all of you, especially to those who will be disappointed in my selection based on religious considerations. I will not and cannot ignore the religious concerns and ethnic sensitivities of our people. Taking them into due consideration is an important part of good and able governance. But religion, ethnicity and region cannot always and fully determine our path. To forge ahead as a nation toward development and prosperity, we must break free of old binds. We must recalibrate our political calculations to where competence and fairness matter more than reductive demographics.

"This is why, today, I announce the selection of Senator Kashim Shettima as my partner and running mate in the mission to advance and reclaim the fortunes of this great country and the hopes of its people."

Tinubu said he was aware that many would continue to focus on a particular detail - the question of his faith, but added that if Nigerians truly understand the challenges upon the nation, then Nigerians must also see the imperative of placing competence in governance above religious sentiment.

He recalled that in 1993, Nigerians embrace Chief Moshood Abiola and a fellow Muslim running mate, Baba Gana Kingibe in one of the fairest elections ever held.

Tinubu noted; "The spirit of 1993 is upon us again in 2023. As such, the ticket we present today represents a milestone in our political history. It symbolizes our party's determination to be a leading light among political parties in Africa."