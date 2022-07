Luanda — Angola has vaccinated, in the last 24 hours, 5,438 people.

According to the daily bulletin released Sunday, the provinces of Angola are Uige (2082), Cuanza Sul (1135), Huila (478), Bié (423) and Cunene (302).

The cumulative total is 21 073 061 doses administered, of which 13.4 million with one dose, 7.3 million with full doses and 899,735 with booster doses.