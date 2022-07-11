Namibia: Former National Team Footballer in Custody On Stock Theft Charge

10 July 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Puyeipawa Nakashole

Former Brave Warriors and African Stars football player Riaan Cloete is being held in custody after appearing in court on a charge of stock theft on Friday.

Appearing in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura, Cloete (40) and four co-accused were informed that their case was being postponed to 29 July for further investigations to be carried out, and that they would remain in custody in the meantime.

Khomas police regional commander Ismael Basson said Cloete, Isack Gomaxab (38), Michael Khawaxab (31) Wesley Khawaxab (21) and Ali Khawaxab (22) were arrested after a cattle carcass of an animal alleged to have been stolen at a farm in the Dordabis area south-east of Windhoek was found being transported in a sedan vehicle driven by Cloete on Tuesday.

