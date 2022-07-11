Angola: African Committee Honours José Eduardo Dos Santos

Luanda — The former President of Angola, José Eduardo dos Santos, was honoured today, Sunday, with the observance of a minute of silence in his memory.

The homage took place during the joint meeting of the African Ministerial Committee on the Scale of Assessment and Contributions at the level of Ambassadors and Experts of the Committee of Fifteen Finance Ministers (F15).

On the occasion, the Chairperson of the Committee and Chad Ambassador to Ethiopia, Mahamat Ali Hassan, expressed the feeling of sadness for the passing away of the former Angolan Head of State, which occurred on Friday, in Barcelona, Spain, victim of a prolonged illness.

He praised his contribution for the liberation of the African continent, his work for the resolution of several conflicts and his strong engagement in the framework of the African Union (AU).

In this sense, he said, "he leaves a great and important legacy for the continent".

On behalf of the Committee, Mahamat Ali Hassan presented his most felt condolences to the Angolan Government and the bereaved family.

Taking the floor, the Ambassador of Angola in Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Francisco José da Cruz, thanked his colleagues for the homage.

He added that "Angola mourns a far-sighted leader, a convinced patriot who led the country in exceptional circumstances and difficult times, having worked tirelessly to achieve peace and reconciliation among Angolans.

He also said that "Africa has lost a Pan-Africanist, a selfless freedom fighter who contributed to political transformations in Southern Africa and to the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts", concluded Francisco José da Cruz.