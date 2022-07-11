Angola: Peace Monument Hosts Tributes to José Eduardo Dos Santos

Luena — The tourist complex Monument to Peace, in Luena city, Moxico province, is hosting, since Sunday, a ceremony to honour the former President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Barcelona, Spain, victim of an illness.

According to a note issued by the Moxico provincial government to which ANGOP had access today, a book of condolences is available for the citizens to pay homage to the former Head of State.

The provincial secretary of JMPLA in Moxico, Gabriel Satchamuaha, said he had a "feeling of great sadness" due to the death of the former Head of State, who he considered to be a "humanist and patriot".

For the president of APODES, Jofre dos Santos, "it is important that the country prepares future leaders with the profile of the former President".

Lawyer Edson Prata characterized the death of the former statesman as "an immense loss" and highlighted the achievement of the "greatest good" under his leadership, that is peace.

The Executive Secretary of the Moxico Provincial Youth Council, Palmira Lucas, also lamented the loss of the former president, considering him to be "historical and committed to the cause of the Angolan people.

The former Angolan president died on Friday in Spain at the age of 79, of illness.

José Eduardo dos Santos came to power in September 1979, following the death of Angola's first president, António Agostinho Neto.

He held the office of President of the Republic for 38 years, until September 2017, when he was succeeded by the current Head of State, João Lourenço.

Besides being President of the Republic, he was Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) and President of the MPLA, the party that has ruled the country since the proclamation of national independence on 11 November 1975.

His political record also includes the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs and other posts in the State and in MPLA.

He led the process that culminated with the signing of the Peace Accords, on the 4th April 2002, following the death of the then UNITA founding leader, Jonas Savimbi.