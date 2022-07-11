Angola: MPLA Praises Former Leader Dos Santos' Commitment to Nation

10 July 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — The first provincial secretary of MPLA, Norberto dos Santos "Kwata Kanawa", praised today, Sunday, the commitment of the former President of the Republic and of the party, José Eduardo dos Santos, for the attainment of independence, peace and national reconciliation.

Speaking at the ceremony of signing the book of condolences of the Provincial Committee of MPLA for the passing away of José Eduardo dos Santos, occurred Friday in Barcelona, Spain, the secretary described him as a leader who always defended the causes of the people.

He also highlighted the fact that Jose Eduardo dos Santos, with only 19 years old, embraced the fight for national liberation and, at 37 years old, assumed the leadership of the country, following the death of the first President of Angola, Agostinho Neto.

Despite the adverse context, he recalled that José Eduardo dos Santos always excelled for the unity among Angolans, fruit of his humility, wisdom and peaceful way of being in politics.

For Kwata Kanawa, the best way to honour the memory of Angola's second president is to preserve peace and national reconciliation, which he worked hard to achieve.

OMA (ruling MPLA women wing) provincial secretary, Ana da Purificação, reiterated the commitment of the MPLA's emeritus president to the country's development in different spheres.

Alfredo Junqueira Dala, a member of the National Assembly for the provincial constituency, said that Jose Eduardo dos Santos had helped Angolans "to cross the desert" because he came to power at a time when the world powers were trying to dominate Angola.

