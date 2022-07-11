Angola/Botswana: Cosafa Cup - Angola Lose to Botswana

10 July 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan national football team lost this Sunday against Botswana, by 0-1, in a match of the 3rd round of Group A of COSAFA Cup, played at the Princess Mogogo stadium, in Durban (South Africa).

The single goal of the match was scored by Phoko G, in the 69th minute, through a penalty kick.

With this score, the "Palancas Negras" occupy the second position, with six points, after the "Zebras", nickname of the opponents, which total nine.

In the same series, the Seychelles were also defeated by the Comoros, 1-2, on the same ground.

The COSAFA Cup is being played in two groups of four teams each (A and B) in an all-against-all system.

The first place in each series will qualify for the quarter-finals, where the teams from South Africa (title holders), Mozambique, Madagascar, Namibia, Zambia and guest Senegal are already.

In the quarter-finals (on the 12th), the Zambians play against the Group A leaders, and the Senegalese play against the Group B winners.

