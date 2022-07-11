Namibia: Mumbala Re-Elected Swapo's //Kharas Regional Coordinator

MATHEW Mumbala has retained his position as //Kharas regional coordinator for Swapo after elections held at Keetmanshoop over the weekend.

In a highly contested election, Mumbala emerged victorious after amassing 40 out of 66 votes cast by delegates who attended the party's ordinary regional conference on Saturday.

Other contenders were local businessperson George Pieters who obtained 23 votes, Samuel Jacobs (2) and Helena Eelu (1).

Mumbala described his win as a win for Swapo and the Namibians.

"I want to thank everybody who played a role in getting me re-elected. I call on all members to remain united to ensure the party remains victorious," said Mumbala.

Irene Laberloth contested for the regional information and mobilisation position and received 45 votes, while Margaret Basson received 21 votes.

Vincent !Goraseb is the new treasurer after receiving 34 votes against Rauna Namukwabi's 32 votes.