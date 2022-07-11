Mozambique: Nyusi Calls for Redoubling of Solidarity

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared on Saturday that the Muslim celebration of Idul Ad'Ha should serve as a source of inspiration for the current crucial moment in the country's history, in which the Covid-19 pandemic has not yet been defeated and terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado continues to spread pain and mourning.

"This situation requires from us a redoubling of efforts through actions of solidarity, as well as prayers so that divine providence brings us relief, and peace and tranquillity for our country", said Nyusi's message, addressed to the Mozambican muslim community.

At celebrations in the central province of Zambezia. marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, the Provincial Governor, Pio Matos, declared that the barbaric acts of the terrorists in Cabo Delgado have nothing to do with the Islamic religion.

Their true purpose, he said, was to spread panic and hinder the development of the country.

In Cabo Delgado itself, the provincial chairperson of the Islamic Council of Mozambique, Sheik Uzein Suate, declared that respect for different religious beliefs is a value that should guide moslems. There was no place for hatred in the name of religion.

"We are transmitting to our society the message of peace, and of inter-religious tolerance because ours is a peaceful religion and promotes peace", Suate said. "Hence, I have said there is no difference between religions, except in the form of prayer. But, with regard to morality, they are the same".

In the neighbouring province of Nampula, a member of the Islamic Council, Sheikh Jamal Mussa, declared that the terrorists, although they invoke Islam, are criminals who want to destroy the unity between Mozambicans.

"Our northern zone is being threatened because of terrorism in Cabo Delgado", he said, "and so our unity is important.".

The terrorists, he continued, "want to wreck the unity of muslims and of Mozambican citizens, who have lived for over a thousand years in the same territory, respecting their religious and cultural differences".

"We have a rich cultural diversity", said Mussa. "But today there appear ill-intentioned people, bandits we could call them, who want to damage the image of Islam".

"Islam is obedience to divine norms", claimed Mussa. "Islam has as its pillars and purposes the preservation of human life, honour and dignity, and respect for healthy co-existence between people regardless of their religious convictions".