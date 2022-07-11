Mozambique: Covid-19 - 77 New Cases and 101 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday reported a further 77 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 101 recoveries.

According to a Saturday press release from the Ministry of Health, 48 of the new cases were women and 29 were men. 74 were Mozambican citizens and three were foreigners (in line with normal practice, their nationalities were not disclosed).

14 were children under the age of 15, including an infant under one year old. The oldest case was 82 years old.

71.4 per cent of the new cases were from the southern four provinces (19 from Inhambane, 16 from Gaza, 11 from Maputo city and nine from Maputo province). There were also nine cases from Sofala, seven from Nampula, three from Niassa, two from Zambezia and one from Cabo Delgado. No new cases were reported from Tete or Manica.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,355,483 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 864 of them in the previous 24 hours. 787 of these tests yielded negative results, and the 77 who tested positive raised the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 228,639.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the virus) rose from 8.47 per cent on Thursday to 10.49 per cent on Friday and then fell back to 8.91 per cent on Saturday.

Two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Saturday, one in Maputo and one in Cabo Delgado, and one new case was admitted, in Zambezia. The number of people receiving medical care in the Covid-19 wards rose from eight on Thursday to ten on Friday and fell to nine on Saturday- three in Maputo, two in Niassa and one each in Cabo Delgado, Zambezia, Sofala and Inhambane. None of them were in intensive care.

No further deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Friday or Saturday, and so the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 2,213.

Of the 101 recoveries, 32 were from Inhambane, 28 from Maputo province, 19 from Nampula and three from Zambezia. The total number of recoveries rose to 225,890, which is 98.8 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 500 on Thursday to 556 on Friday and then fell to 532 on Saturday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Gaza, 124; Inhambane, 99; Cabo Delgado, 65; Maputo city, 51; Maputo province, 51; Sofala, 43; Nampula, 41; Zambezia, 21; Niassa, 19; Tete, 16; and Manica, two.

The Ministry also reported that, in the previous 24 hours, a further 4,086 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. 14,576,525 people are now fully vaccinated against the disease. This is 95.8 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.

15,341,776 people have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 497,660 have received booster doses.