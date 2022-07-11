Eritrea: President in Lengthy Talks With Eritrean Leader in Asmara

10 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

ASMARA [SMN] - The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh arrived in Asmara on Friday afternoon for a four-day visit to Eritrea.

The president and his entourage received a warm welcome from his Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki upon arrival at the Asmara International airport.

Mohamud is expected to hold talks with Afwerki on bilateral relations and other issues related to regional affairs, according to the reports.

Somali president and his Eritrea counterpart are due to discuss 5000 Somali soldiers trained in Asmara, an issue that prompted Mohamud to pay a visit to Asmara.

Since assuming office last month, the Somali president visited UAE, Turkey, and now Eritrea as part of his efforts to strengthen international relations.

