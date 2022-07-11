Sudan: Tear Gas Fired Into Mosque in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — Members of the Central Reserve Forces (also known as Abu Tira) allegedly fired tear gas at worshipers during Friday prayers at a Khartoum mosque, after the imam's sermon denounced the killing of protesters without justification.

The Emergency Lawyers Group said in a statement issued on Friday, that the tear gas was released into an Um Asher mosque after the imam mentioned in his sermon the prohibition of killing protesters without a legitimate justification.

The group condemns such violations and calls on those it called "honourable judicial authorities" to investigate the incident and take effective punitive measures against the perpetrators.