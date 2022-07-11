Liberia: President Weah Donates to Ganta Inland Children Ministry Church

Ganta — President George Manneh Weah, has donated U.S.$10,000 and a substantial quantity of building materials to the Children Inland Church Ministry in Ganta, Nimba County.

The President, along with an array of Government Officials, who are in Ganta to participate in a Cabinet retreat, visited the Church to worship with its mostly indigenous Nimba congregation on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

At the ceremony, he thanked the people of Nimba and Liberians in general for keeping the peace. Without peace, he said, there will be no road, and "we will not be here for this retreat and worship with the Church."

The Liberian leader also reminded the congregation of the need for genuine reconciliation as the country prepares to celebrate its 175th independence anniversary.

At the ceremony, the church leaders announced an ongoing project to build a children's ministry, to which the President made his contribution. "Thank you for having the children at heart by initiating a project for them", he said.

Continuing, the Liberian leader said, "my Cabinet here will help raise the needed funds for our children". He pledged five Hundred (500) pieces of steel rods, and One Thousand (1000) bags of Cement.

Before visiting the Church on Sunday, President Weah joined in the celebration of the 70th birth anniversary of Senator Prince Johnson on arrival in Ganta on Saturday, June 9, 2022.