Kenya: Peace Messages Dominate Eid Prayers as Country Edges Towards General Election

Mombasa — Messages of peaceful election and co-existence reverberated throughout the two days millions of Kenyan Muslims joined their brethren across the globe to conduct Eid Al-Adha prayers.

Chief Kadhi Sheikh Ahmed Muhdhar Sunday led hundreds of faithful in the Eid prayers conducted by his predecessor Sheikh Hamad Kassim at Ronald Ngala Primary School grounds.

In his speech, Sheikh Muhdhar called for tolerance among Kenyans saying divergent political opinion should not divide us as the country geared towards elections.

He observed that political tolerance is crucial for suitability of the country and peaceful coexistence of citizenry beyond the polls.

"We also pray for our country and God grant wisdom to Kenyans to rise above individual political interests and petty issues that could trigger election related conflicts," added Chief Kadhi.

In a separate Eid prayer, Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa also called for peaceful elections saying the one day's elections event should not be cause of animosity and hatred among citizens.

"We have life beyond the August elections, and we should not break our family ties, good neighbourhood and spoil our future," added Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Juma Omar of Kenya National Muslim Advisory Council (KEMNAC) echoed similar sentiment urging Kenyans do not reverse the gains made in fostering peace and security.

"We are left with three weeks to elections and my message to Muslims is to keep praying for our nation so that the unity of the country continues," added Sheikh Omar.

Chief Kadhi and clerics, who spoke to media after prayers, urged Muslim faiths to share meat with their non-Muslim brothers and sisters as signs of goodwill and cohesiveness of the society.

The Chief Kadhi called for slaughtering of healthy animals including camels, goats, sheep and cows done to observe Prophet Ibrahim obedience to God's directive to slaughter his only son, Ismail who survived the knife after God replaced him with a fat ram miraculously.

Sheikh Khalifa said God values the sanctity of human lives by replacing Prophet Ismail with a ram.

Politicians who were present during Eid prayer set aside their difference to call for peace and security during the current campaign periods, during and after elections.

Led by ODM gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir, his former opponent turned ally Suleiman Shahbal and Jomvu MP Badi Twalib, they said peace is paramount over their political interests.

The politicians including UDA's Omar Shallo and ODM's Mohamed Machele, who are eyeing Mvita MP assured citizenry that they will conduct themselves with decorum as they increase campaigns to drum up support in their bids.

"As citizens observe peace and security, we also urge our security forces to strengthen our country's security," observed Shahbal.

Eid -Al-Adha marks the end of hajj, a pilgrimage undertaken by millions of Muslims each year to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrims on Friday spent the whole day on Mount Arafah seeking God's forgiveness for the past and future sins. - Kna