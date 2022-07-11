South Sudan National Day

9 July 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of South Sudan on eleven years of independence.

The United States stands with the people of South Sudan. We are committed to working with the transitional government, a free and open civil society, and regional and international partners to create a pathway towards a democratic future. We support the efforts of the South Sudanese people to build lasting peace and create a society marked by dignity, opportunity, and prosperity. We continue to urge South Sudan's leaders to realize their people's aspirations and take concrete steps to build a unified security service that respects human rights; to establish accountable and transparent economic management; and to create strong, democratic institutions and a conducive environment to support free, fair, and credible elections.

