Kenya: Bahati to Vie for Mathare MP Seat After IEBC Lists Name

Nairobi — Kevin Kioko Bahati is set to vie for the Mathare Parliamentary seat after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gazetted him as one of the candidates to vie in the August Election.

This is despite a move by the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya alliance to drop him in favor of Antony Oluoch.

Accordng to the gazette notice, Bahati will contest the seat under the Jubilee party.

Responding to this, Bahati welcomed the move by IEBC saying that the will of the people has been honored.

"When Jesus says yes, nobody can say no! I have been the most fought MP candidate; my loosing opponent tried everything to threaten me & make sure I step down but look at what God has done! It's official now," he stated on twitter.

Bahati will be competing with other candidates from different parties for the same position

He is a gospel-turned-secular musician, who sprang to fame in May 2013 after releasing the hit song Mama.