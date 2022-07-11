Liberia: 40 Children to Benefit From Thoracic Surgery From Rescue Children's Heart Foundation

Monrovia — The Rescue Children's Heart Foundation in partnership with the West African College of Surgeons (WACS) -Liberia Chapter and through collaboration with the Ministry of Health, will be conducting a Thoracic Surgery (surgery on the chest) Campaign to treat (40) CHILDREN and Adults at the JFK Medical Center beginning October 10 to the 21, 2022.

Conditions to be treated include Patent Ductus Arteriosus; Coarctation of the Aorta; Lung Cancers; Esophageal Cancers; Mediastinal Masses; Hydatid Cysts; Aspergilloma; Caustic Stricture of the Esophagus, etc.

The institutions are encouraging patients with these conditions to visit any government hospital for free prescreening diagnostic processes (testing) from July 1 to August 30, 2022. The budget for this campaign is US$96,872.00, and the organizations are soliciting both financial supports and/or donations to help implement this all-important surgical campaign which is the first of its kind in our country medical history.

The Campaign office is currently seated at the West African College of Surgeon office situated at the old Ministry of Health/Gender & Social Protection Building on the Capitol Bye-Pass, Monrovia.

For more information or contribution contact us at: amailto:[email protected], http://rescuechildrensheartfoundation.org/ or Facebook page: Rescue Children's Heart Foundation.