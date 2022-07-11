Liberia National Small Arms Commission Gets Semi-Financial Autonomy

8 July 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has resolved to grant semi-financial autonomy status to the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms.

It can be recalled that the Senate amended the Act creating the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms to provide for the establishment of the Liberia National Commission on Arms, thereby expanding the Commission's mandate to cover small arms, light weapons, and conventional arms.

In its amendment to the Act creating the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms, the Senate removed tenure status from the Commission as well as the semi-financial autonomy in the current law, which requires all fees and fines for registration and licensing to be deposited in a designated account of the Commission to facilitate decentralization of the Commission's work.

However, in a communication dated June 6, 2022, River Gee County Senator, Conmany B. Wesseh filed a motion for reconsideration on the Amendment of Chapter 7, Section 2 of the 2012 Act establishing the Commission, granting the Commission the right to organize fundraising activities to support its programs and activities and also to request and receive technical assistance, donations or grants from Liberia's development partners and international multilateral institution.

The acceptance of the motion for reconsideration by the Senate has granted the Commission a semi-financial autonomy status.

In another development, the Liberian Senate has confirmed two presidential nominees affecting the Judiciary branch of Government.

Those confirmed by the Senate are Cllr. U-Jay Bright as Tax Court Judge as well as Cllr. Necular Edwards as Probate Court Judge, both of Montserrado County.

