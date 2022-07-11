Liberian Pilgrims Arrive in Mecca

8 July 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Jeddah — The Liberian delegation to the annual pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia has arrived safely. According to a dispatch from the Embassy of Liberia in Riyadh, a special flight conveying 127 pilgrims from Liberia landed safely at the King Adul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The flight took off from the Roberts International Airport Wednesday concluding attempts to ensure Liberia was represented at annual pilgrims to the Holy City.

The pilgrims were received on arrival by officials of the Embassy as well as an array of Saudi officials from the Ministry of Hajj and Ummurah of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Performing Hajj is one of the fundamental pillars of Islam, and as such, every Muslim who has the financial means and good health is expected to perform hajj at least once in one's lifetime.

